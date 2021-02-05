HEADLINES

‘Kashmir is the beating heart of Pakistan’, Munir Akram says in solidarity message

Kashmir is the beating heart of Pakistan, says Munir Akram

By APP

UNITED NATIONS: Re-affirming Pakistan’s “unwavering” support to Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from India, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram on Friday said that a people determined to free themselves of foreign occupation are destined to succeed.

“The day is not far when the people of Kashmir will be able to free themselves from the yoke of Indian occupation,” the Pakistani envoy said in a message to the UN community on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, while highlighting that the Kashmir issue has been re-internationalised.

- Advertisement -

“Kashmir is the beating heart of Pakistan. The ‘K’ in Pakistan stands for Kashmir. The ideal of Pakistan is incomplete without it,” he said.

“The people of Pakistan have always stood resolutely with their Kashmir brethren against Indian oppression and aggression.”

The Permanent Mission of Pakistan in New York remains the voice of the Kashmiris at the UN and other international fora, Ambassador Akram said.

“We are utilising every opportunity to fight their legal, moral and political case, and to expose the true face of India’s cruel and naked occupation.”

He said that the BJP-RSS regime would not succeed in its “sinister designs” to physically, politically and psychologically crush the legitimate and indigenous freedom struggle and impose the status quo as a fait accompli on Pakistan.

“Inevitably,” the Pakistani envoy said, “India will fail to oppress the Kashmiri people.”

“The Kashmir issue is once again re-internationalised,” he said, adding that the UN Security Council, UN secretary-general, UN General Assembly president, high commissioner for human rights and other high-ranking UN human rights experts and special rapporteurs had on numerous occasions expressed grave concerns over India’s massive atrocities and crimes in occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistan will continue to extend full moral, political and diplomatic support till the time the people of Kashmir are able to realise their inalienable right to self-determination.”

Previous article30 injured in grenade attack on Kashmir Day rally in Sibi
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

30 injured in grenade attack on Kashmir Day rally in Sibi

SIBI: At least 30 people were injured when a hand grenade was hurled at a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in Sibi on Friday. The rally was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan will stand with Kashmir against Indian atrocities, says Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Pakistan would continue to stand with their Kashmiri brethren struggling against the Indian atrocities, military...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan calls for combating Islamophobia on first-ever International Day of Human Fraternity

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting religious tolerance, understanding and cooperation at home and abroad at a virtual event held to commemorate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday saluted to the Kashmiri people for their valiant struggle despite unprecedented Indian brutalities...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Top leaders ask int’l community to hold India accountable

MUZAFFARABAD: The top political brass of the country, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood, on Friday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court hears illegal land allotment case against Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday heard a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan will stand with Kashmir against Indian atrocities, says Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Pakistan would continue to stand with their Kashmiri brethren struggling against the Indian atrocities, military...

Pakistan calls for combating Islamophobia on first-ever International Day of Human Fraternity

Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Top leaders ask int’l community to hold India accountable

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.