PM Imran forms PTI’s parliamentary board for Senate elections 

The parliamentary board was formed by PTI chairman Imran Khan which includes Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Chaudhry Sarwar, Pervez Khattak and Asad. Shafqat Mehmood, Usman Bazdar, Mehmood Khan, Amir Kayani and Qureshi will also be part of the parliamentary board.