HEADLINES

PM Imran forms PTI’s parliamentary board for Senate elections 

PTI forms an 11-member parliamentary board to shortlist its candidates for the Senate elections

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: In the run up to the Senate elections, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed an 11-member parliamentary board to shortlist its candidates for the Senate elections.

The parliamentary board would be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan who also heads the board as party chairman.

Other members include party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar while the governors of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces are also members.

Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are also members of the board.

The parliamentary board was formed by PTI chairman Imran Khan which includes Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Chaudhry Sarwar, Pervez Khattak and Asad. Shafqat Mehmood, Usman Bazdar, Mehmood Khan, Amir Kayani and Qureshi will also be part of the parliamentary board.

The board would shortlist the party’s candidates for the upcoming Senate elections.

Previous articlePakistanis join UN’s World Interfaith Harmony Week
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistanis join UN’s World Interfaith Harmony Week

LAHORE: Pakistanis also joined the World Interfaith Harmony Week, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2010, to support mutual understanding and interreligious dialogue to...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPEC Authority bill sails through NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Bill 2020. The lower house of the parliament met under the...
Read more
HEADLINES

MQM founder in British ICU after contracting Covid

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain is said to be in the intensive care unit of a British hospital after reportedly contracting Covid-19. "I...
Read more
HEADLINES

Influential, corrupt people to be held accountable: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that holding influential and powerful people accountable is important to uplift the country, Radio Pakistan reported. Interacting with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi invites opposition parties for discussion on foreign affairs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday invited the opposition parties for a discussion with the government on the foreign policy issues...
Read more
HEADLINES

COAS, ISI DG discuss security matters with PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Matters pertaining to internal and external security...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Kashmir conundrum

The war that we are in the middle of is not a war between Pakistan and India. It is a war being fought in...

Deforestation 

Land grabbing 

Corruption galore

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.