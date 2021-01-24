World

Trump asked Justice Department to go to Supreme Court to overturn election: WSJ

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the efforts in the last weeks of Trump’s presidency failed because of resistance from his Justice appointees who refused to file what they viewed as a legally baseless lawsuit in the Supreme Court.

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump considered replacing the acting attorney general with an official willing to pursue unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, and he pushed the Justice Department to ask the Supreme Court to invalidate President Joe Biden’s victory, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the efforts in the last weeks of Trump’s presidency failed because of resistance from his Justice appointees who refused to file what they viewed as a legally baseless lawsuit in the Supreme Court.

Other senior department officials later threatened to resign if Trump fired then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, several people familiar with the discussions told the Journal.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Saturday.

Senior officials including Rosen, former Attorney General William Barr and former acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall refused to file the Supreme Court case, concluding there was no basis to challenge the election outcome and the federal government had no legal interest in whether Trump or Biden won the presidency, some of these people told the Journal.

Then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, also opposed Trump’s idea, which was promoted by his outside attorneys, these people said.

After his Supreme Court plan got nowhere, Trump explored replacing Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a Trump ally who had expressed a willingness to use the department’s power to help Trump continue his unsuccessful legal battles contesting the election results, the people told the Journal.

Trump backed off that plan after the threats from senior Justice Department leadership to resign if Rosen were removed, people familiar with the discussions said.

The plan to oust Rosen was first reported by the New York Times.

A Trump adviser, asked to respond to the US media reports, said the former president “has consistently argued that our justice system should be investigating the broader, rampant election fraud that has plagued our system for years. Any assertion to the contrary is false and being driven by those who wish to keep the system broken.”

Democrats reacted with fury on Saturday to the New York Times’ report, with Senator Richard Durbin, incoming chairman of the Judiciary Committee, saying he would investigate efforts to use the Justice Department to further Trump’s efforts to overthrow the election results. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling on the department’s inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, to investigate “this attempted sedition.”

Trump’s relentless and baseless claims of election fraud – and his refusal to acknowledge Biden’s victory – culminated on Jan. 6 when Trump urged a rally of his supporters to march to the Capitol to protest the certification of the results. The resulting rampage led to five deaths, including a Capitol police officer.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump for a second time a week later for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, and a Senate trial on the charge will begin the week of February 8. Biden took office on Wednesday.

Previous articleAnderson six-for keeps Sri Lanka in check
Next articleChina rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: CCTV
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high Covid-19 risk: report

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to force travelers from countries where there is a high risk of Covid-19 to go into...
Read more
World

China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: CCTV

BEIJING: A miner was rescued from a gold mine in northern China on Sunday morning and rushed to a hospital for treatment, state broadcaster...
Read more
World

British prime minister says evidence UK virus strain more deadly

LONDON: The coronavirus strain that has swept Britain and beyond in recent months could be more deadly as well as more transmissible, Prime Minister Boris...
Read more
Top Headlines

Biden administration to review US-Taliban withdrawal deal

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said it will review a landmark United States deal with the Taliban, focusing on whether the insurgent group has reduced...
Read more
World

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like image with drone, vows revenge

DUBAI: The website of Iran’s Supreme Leader on Friday carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by...
Read more
World

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny’s supporters to rally for his release despite warnings

MOSCOW: Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were set to confront Russian authorities on Saturday at nationwide rallies that the police have declared...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Babar Azam wants Pakistan to play ‘fearless’ cricket against South Africa

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam said on Saturday that he expects his side to play "fearless" and "aggressive" cricket ahead of the two-match Test series...

Epaper – January 24 LHR 2021

Epaper – January 24 KHI 2021

Epaper – January 24 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.