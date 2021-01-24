CITY

Balochistan approves first digital policy

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has approved its first-ever digital policy.

The 2020-21 policy is aimed at providing e-governance and digital services to the public, provision of cheap, standard, and high-speed internet facility, said an official of the government.

The decision was taken for the promotion of information communication technologies (ICT) companies in the province through digital capability, digital economy, software and information technology parks, he said.

He said the government would establish a state-of-the-art centralised data centre in the province.

According to him, the government had started a uniform development process across the province and all available resources were being utilised for the socio-economic development of the people.

The government is working with an aim of digital transformation across all government sectors in a phased manner to bring efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in its processes for transforming towards socio-economic growth and knowledge-based economy, he added.

The broad policy objectives were not only limited to the infrastructure and e-governance support but also promoting entrepreneurial spirit so that the fruits of the technology would reach every citizen.

The government intends to improve the quality of living standards of its citizens through systematic digital transformation, the official said.

He said the e-governance would be used for socio-economic growth, job creation, social connectivity, and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

World

Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

WASHINGTON: Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? Health officials say both doses should be of the same vaccine. The Covid-19 vaccines rolling out in...

South Africa Tests mark ‘monumental moment’ for Pakistan cricket

UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high Covid-19 risk: report

China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: CCTV

