SHC rejects pleas against K-Electric privatisation

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected the petitions filed against the privatisation of Karachi Electric (KE), which was formerly known as Karachi Electric Supply Company (KESC).

The KE Labour Union had approached the court in 2005 against the government’s decision to privatise the power utility.

The judgement was reserved by a two-judge bench of the SHC, comprising justices Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Arshad Hussain Khan after hearing arguments from both sides in 2017.

The court while announcing its reserved verdict stated that the process of privatisation of the Karachi Electric was not ‘illegal’ and the applicants failed to satisfy the court that why the KE cannot be privatised. The SHC rejected the pleas of the K-Electric Labour Union.

Last year in the month of July, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that if there is no legal binding on agreement with K-Electric then it should be made public.

