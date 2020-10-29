Army sets the record straight on Abhinandan episode

— ISPR chief says India was given a ‘bloody nose and it is still hurting’

ISLAMABAD: The army on Thursday clarified Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force pilot who was captured in February last year after the Pakistan Air Force shot down his intruding jet during a dogfight, was released only to “give peace another chance” and not for any other reason.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar held a press conference to “set the record straight” after former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed during a Lower House session that the Indian pilot was released “out of the fear of Indian retaliation”.

Addressing the press conference, Gen Iftikhar said he had a “one-point agenda: to talk about Indian violation of Pakistan’s airspace in Februrary last year”.

Referring to Sadiq’s claim, the ISPR chief said a statement was given which “tried to distort the history of issues associated with national security”.

He said following the attack on a convoy of Indian security forces in the Pulwama district on occupied Jammu and Kashmir which killed some 40 troops, India “showed aggression against Pakistan in violation of all international laws on February 26, 2019, in which not only did it face defeat but was humiliated around the world”.

“Pakistani armed forces’ alert and timely response foiled the enemy’s designs. The enemy planes that had come to drop the explosives on the Pakistani people escaped while dropping their payload on empty mountains in panic after seeing our shaheens.”

He said the Pakistan security forces “decided to teach the enemy a lesson in response” to the attack and the country’s entire civil and military leadership was united in the decision.

“Pakistan responded to India in broad daylight after announcing it. Not only did we give an appropriate reply, but also shot down two enemy warplanes [and] Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured.

“During these actions, the enemy became so frightened that it shot down its own helicopter and troops in a state of panic. […] This victory not only exposed India’s hollow claims of power before the world but made the entire Pakistani nation proud,” he said.

The ISPR director general said Pakistan’s victory was “not only acknowledged by the world” but the Indian leadership had attributed their forces’ failure to the absence of Rafale fighter jets.

“Being a responsible state, the Government of Pakistan in order to give peace another chance decided to release Indian prisoner of war Wing Commander Abhinandan,” he added, emphasising that this decision, which was in line with the Geneva Convention, was praised the world over.

