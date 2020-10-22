Cache of explosive materials recovered in Balochistan

BALOCHISTAN: Security forces recovered a large amount of explosives in an operation conducted in Qamar Din Karez tehsil of Balochistan against Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday.

According to security sources, items were likely to be transported recently from Afghanistan through the Ghudwana enclave and were further being moved to carry out terrorist activity in Zhob or Quetta.

Eight fully ready improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing six to eight kilograms each and a bag comprising 12 to 15 kilograms IED and other accessories including remotes, detonators, ball bearings and detonating cord were recovered in the operation.