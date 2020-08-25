Development of digital media under focus: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the government is laying special focus on the development of digital media, as it has attained tremendous significance in the dissemination of information.

The information minister was talking to Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron.

Giving his views on the print and electronic media landscape in Pakistan, Faraz said that it has undergone a complete transformation over the past years in terms of outreach and gaining influence in shaping up public opinion.

The minister also informed the IPU president about the working and functioning of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its various departments.

Both sides also emphasised the need for cooperation in the fields of information and tourism between Pakistan and Mexico.