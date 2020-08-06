Army recruits long jumper Asif Magsi

LAHORE: Pakistan Army has decided to recruit and train Asif Magsi, who became a social media sensation after his long jump video went viral.

Asif can be seen jumping over 11 bikes in a viral video that got immense attention. In another video, Asif jumped over a lake covering a handsome distance with a Pakistani flag in his hand.

According to sources, the Pakistan Army will recruit the long jumper Muhammad Asif along with providing necessary training and assistance to him to further improve his talent.

“He will now join the Army Athletics Team rather than joining the Lahore team,” the sources said.

Commenting on the development, President Pakistan Athletics Federation termed recruitment of Asif by Pakistan Army as a positive development and said that it would further embolden his talent.

On July 04, Asif Magsi got a call from Pakistan Athletics Federation after his video went viral.

In a video message, President Pakistan Athletics Federation Major General Akram Sahi assured that Asif will be facilitated with all available resources. “I personally contacted Asif and invited him to Lahore where we will polish his skills and make him capable of representing Pakistan at the international level,” he said.

“I have asked our senior and finest coaches to observe him as soon as he reaches Lahore,” he added.