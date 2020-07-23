Govt mulling formation of bipartisan political committee for unanimous Kashmir strategy

–Political observers say govt trying to ‘torpedo’ opposition’s alliance



ISLAMABAD: The federal government is contemplating a proposal to form a bipartisan political committee to devise a unanimous strategy to observe first anniversary of India’s act of abrogation of article 370 in blatant violation of United Nations’ (UN) resolutions on disputed Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on August 5.

A well-informed source told Pakistan Today that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has raised a proposal to take all political forces inside the parliament on board to carve out a plan to observe a nationwide protest on August 5 to lodge a strong protest on India’s unilateral action to annex IOK in violation of UN resolutions.

“All major political outfits, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on board to develop a unanimous protest on August 5,” the source said.

However, political observers believe it could be a political move to ’torpedo’ the fast-developing alliance between the major opposition parties. The opposition has announced to convene a Multi-Party Alliance (MPA) against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition government.

The source said that National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf would be working to form a unanimous strategy to observe August 5 protest plan and Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi is also very active to submit a plan in this regard.

“The government plans to evolve a unanimous strategy to observe August 5 protest so as whole nation approach could be developed to send a strong message to India and the world,” the source said.

The source also said that the federal government believes that India was losing its credibility fast among the international community due to its successive policies to subjugate its minorities. The source added that other than unilateral annexation of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian promulgation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), Domicile Law in IOK and the open lynching of Indian minorities and Dalits have already isolated India in the comity of nations.

“India announced to isolate Pakistan but India stands isolated in South Asia and the world today. Its allies are fast jumping ship and one after another are leaving Indian bloc. First, it was Sri Lanka who left India to join China and Pakistani bloc and now the list has been joined in by Nepal. Even Bangladesh has started to move away from the Indian bloc. Even Iran has dumped India. Soon Afghanistan would also join the anti-India bloc,” the source said.

The source added that India was fast being alienated in the region and even Russia was not willing to support it anymore.

“India was planning to push Pakistan into a two-front war but today India itself is faced with a two-front war. It seems India dug a ditch for Pakistan but it is about to fall itself into it,” the source concluded.