‘No doubt’ India was behind PSX attack, Imran says

ISLAMABAD: A day after security forces thwarted a bid to attack the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan has “no doubt” that its arch-enemy India was behind the attack which was claimed by so-called Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), an Afghanistan-based proscribed militant outfit.

At least four security officials were martyred while four terrorists were killed when the heavily armed assailants attacked the PSX building around 10 am. According to a police statement, seven persons, including three police officials, received injuries in the fierce gun-and-grenade attack in the high-security zone that also houses the head offices of several banks including the State Bank of Pakistan.

“[You know] what happened in Mumbai [in 2008], they wanted to do the same [to us in Karachi]; they wanted to create an uncertain [environment]. We have no doubt this was done by India,” the premier said.

The prime minister praised a police sub-inspector and three security guards who lost their lives while thwarting the attack as the “heroes of Pakistan”.

“They gave sacrifices and thwarted a major incident, which was planned by India to destabilise us,” he said, adding that the attackers had a lot of ammunition and they wanted to take hostages.

“My cabinet and its ministers know that all our agencies were on high alert. Our agencies preempted at least four major attempts of terrorism and two of them were around Islamabad.

Imran is currently addressing the National Assembly after the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 was approved on Monday.

Earlier, he thanked his team for their efforts which led to the passing of the budget although with some amendments.

“There was a lot of speculation that a lot could happen […] if you had watched TV you would have thought it was our last day,” he said, referring to fears the budget would be unable to be passed.

This is a developing story