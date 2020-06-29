Four assailants killed as bid to attack PSX thwarted

KARACHI: Security forces killed four assailants who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi with grenades and guns on Monday morning, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon confirmed.

According to a police statement, one sub-inspector and four security guards were martyred in the attack as well as one civilian. Three police officials received injuries, the statement added.

The attack was claimed by the so-called Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), an Afghanistan-based militant organisation, through an email sent to multiple journalists. The outfit had also attacked the Chinese consulate attack in 2018.

Initial reports suggest that the attackers, who were armed with AK-47 rifles and hand grenades, reached the entrance little before 10 am in a Toyota Corolla car and opened fire. A grenade attack was also carried out at the entrance.

According to PSX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farukh Khan, the attackers were not able to reach the trading hall of the exchange. While speaking to a private media outlet, he said the number of people in the compound was lower than normal due since many employees were working from home due to Covid-19.

Khan said that the terrorists had been intercepted outside the entrance and only one of them had entered the compound. None of them entered the trading hall or the building, he added. According to him, trading had not stopped and was still continuing.

Sindh Rangers said that Karachi Police and Rangers arrived at the scene soon after the attack and all four militants. A clearance operation is currently underway in the vicinity.

Police said that advanced weaponry, hand grenades and explosive material has been recovered from the terrorists’ custody. Security forces are also examining the suspected car which was parked outside the PSX building.

A source, on the condition of anonymity, told Profit that the PSX administration received threats approximately six months ago.

“They increased the security, asked for additional support from Sindh Rangers. However, as time went on, I am assuming the security got lighter and the security may have stepped down a notch. This attack may have something to do with that.

Rizwan Ahmed, a police official at the scene, told AP that food supplies were found on the bodies of the gunmen, indicating they may have planned a long siege, which police quickly thwarted.

Inside the stock exchange, a broker, Yaqub Memon, told AP that he and others were huddled inside their offices while the attack was underway.

In a series of tweets, the PSX said that the “situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation”.

It also said to issue a “detailed statement in due course”.

We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known.

For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place. (2/2)#PSX — PSX (@pakstockexgltd) June 29, 2020

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mehar has directed Additional IGP Amir Ahmed Shaikh to tighten the security of all important offices and trading centres across the city.

CONDEMNATIONS POUR IN:

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and said the “whole nation was proud of its soldiers who bravely fought off the enemy”, his assistant on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, said through a tweet.

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان کی کراچی سٹاک ایکسچینج پر دہشت گردی کہ حملہ کی مذمت- سیکورٹی اداروں کے جوانوں نے بہادری سے دشمن کا مقابلہ کیا اور اس حملہ کو ناکام بنایا۔ پوری قوم کو اپنے بہادر جوانوں پر فخر ہے۔ شہداء کے لواحقین سے دلی ہمدردی اور زخمیوں کی صحتیابی کے لئیے دعا گو ہوں- — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 29, 2020

PSX CEO Farrukh Khan termed the attack “unfortunate” and praised the security forces for their timely response.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the attack was “akin to an attack on national security and economy”. “Anti-state elements want to take advantage of the virus situation,” he said through a statement.

Shah also lauded the “prompt action” by police and Rangers and directed all law enforcement agencies to be more vigilant.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said: “We shall protect Sindh at all costs.”

Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 29, 2020

More details to follow