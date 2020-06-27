Petrol price in Pakistan lowest in region: minister

ISLAMABAD: A day after the federal government announced a whopping Rs26 a litre increase in petrol price, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday informed the National Assembly that prices of petroleum products in the country are lowest in South Asia.

The justification comes after the opposition parties rounded on the government for its decision. It merits a mention here that retail fuel was priced well over Rs100 per litre before coronavirus hit the global oil market. Keeping in line with the reduction in the international oil prices, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had cut prices by as much as Rs42.10 a litre in four steps since March 1.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Khan said that the price of petrol has increased by 112 percent over the last 46 days in the international crude oil market. “The price of OPEC [Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] basket has increased by 46 percent last month,” he observed.

Crude oil prices in the world market have more than doubled since the recent slump, recovering to the pre-pandemic levels. By Saturday evening, OPEC basket, average of prices for petroleum blends produced by member states, stood at $37.18 a barrel (about 159 litres) from $28.45 per barrel last month today.

Khan recalled that the government passed on the benefit of the oil market crash to the consumers “well in time”. “We will move forward as per the up and down in the international oil market,” he added.

Commenting on the 18-hour load-shedding in some of Karachi neighbourhoods, the minister said that power outage has been eliminated and currently it is being carried out only in feeders where losses are high.

“Our focus is now on bringing improvement in the distribution and transmission system,” he said, adding: “We are now pursuing clean and green projects in the energy sector.”

OPP LAMBASTES GOVT FOR PRICE HIKE:

Taking to the floor, main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of Parliament (MP) Khurram Dastagir said in the history of the country, petrol prices never registered an overnight 34 percent surge.

“The government is facilitating the mafias,” he claimed.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP Abdul Qadir Patel said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should investigate the recent petrol crisis and find out the hoarders, if there are any.