Imran rejects notion of confused response to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the notion that the federal government was following a “confused” and “lethargic” approach to the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said if there was any government in the world “that was not confused as to how to tackle the pandemic, it was Pakistan’s”.

Main opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have time and again accused the prime minister of sending “mixed signals” which, in their opinion, deteriorated the situation in the country.

Addressing the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran said that there was “a lot of pressure” on him to impose a strict quarantine. “Even in my own cabinet, people wanted a more severe lockdown to be imposed […] We put up with a lot of criticism,” he told the House.

However, the premier said, there was no confusion. “We’ve had daily meetings and taken decisions,” he said, adding that his team considered all the people in the country and how the lockdown would impact them.

The prime minister, despite being pressed to impose a strict national quarantine, had refused to oblige, citing economic fallout of such a decision. “A lockdown will result in people dying of hunger,” he had said in one of his many post-pandemic public appearances.

Imran, who in his pandemic-related addresses has always painted a rosy picture despite the fact that the crisis has hit the country hard, once again sought to calm the nation, saying “if we can get past this month without numbers escalating, the worse could be over”.

“I want to tell my nation that we’re facing a difficult situation. We need to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) properly to defeat coronavirus.

“This next step is critical because we have two paths before us; if we take precautions, then God willing our facilities are enough to cope with it [the outbreak],” Imran said, warning that negligence could make matters worse.

He said that it is the government’s duty to make people realise how important it is to save the elderly and those with comorbidities. “We have people sitting here [in the House] who have recovered, but for those with weakness and illnesses, it can be life-threatening,” he said.

