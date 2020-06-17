BNP-M quits coalition over non-implementation of accord

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government appeared to be caught off-guard on Wednesday as the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), one of the eight political parties who either support the federal government or are part of the coalition, announced to end its alliance with the ruling party.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly during a session, party President Sardar Akhtar Mengal said: “I am officially announcing that our party is separating itself from the government. We will stay in parliament and will keep talking about issues.”

The two parties had signed a six-point memorandum of understanding in August 2018 for an alliance at the Centre. The six points included recovery of allegedly missing persons, implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), implementation of six per cent quota for Balochistan in the federal government, immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees and the construction of dams in the province to resolve the acute water crisis.

However, recalling that the PTI had signed two agreements with the party, first at the time of government formation after the 2018 elections and second during the presidential elections the same year, Mengal said that “not a single point of the accord was implemented”.

“If our demands were illegal and unconstitutional then we are ready to face even death. But then all those who have put their signatures on these accords should also face the same,” he said.

Mengal presented two separate lists of allegedly missing persons before the House. According to him, one of the lists contained the names of 18 people who have been recovered so far while the other contained the names of nearly 500 people who had allegedly gone missing after signing the agreements with the PTI.

In January this year, BNP-M leaders including MP Khalid Magsi, Ahsan Ullah Reki, Israr Tareen, Senator Manzoor Kakar, Naseeb Ullah Badini, Rubina Irfan and Sana Jamali participated in talks with the government as it started efforts to appease its “annoyed” allies. However, the BNP-M president did not participate in the talks.

The government side had assured the party leaders that it would address all grievances of the party and would include them in “development-oriented” decision making.

