Lions recovered from residential area in Multan

MULTAN: The Punjab Wildlife Department recovered a pair of lions from the custody of a citizen here and imposed a fine of Rs130,000 on the man for the crime, it was reported on Thursday.

Wildlife Department Deputy Director Hassan Ali Sukhera while talking to APP said that a team of the department recovered the lions from a house in Khushhal Colony on May 30 in a raid that was conducted after obtaining search warrants.

The lions were found confined in a bathroom after which the owner was penalised with a fine worth Rs130,000 for violating the breeding farm rules and guidelines under Punjab Wildlife Act.