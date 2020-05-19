No reduction in fares as trains will run with 60pc occupancy: minister

PESHAWAR: A day after the government announced resuming of 30 passenger trains (15 up and 15 down), Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday announced that there will not be a reduction in fares as trains will already run at 60 per cent occupancy to maintain social distancing.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, the minister said that Pakistan Railways had already reduced the train occupancy more than Britain and India.

“They are running trains at 70pc occupancy,” he said.

Rasheed again thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for allowing train operations to resume. “It was very difficult. The provinces were not agreeing but I am thankful to the prime minister for allowing the transport of the poor to resume,” he said.

The countrywide passenger train service was suspended on March 25 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Rasheed said he had no difference with any province on the issue of resuming train service, however, he sought the cooperation of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for smooth train service from the province.

Since the passenger train operation will help the citizens to travel to various destinations to celebrate Eid, the department said that the passengers who had already got their seats booked online would be given priority to travel.

“We appeal to the passengers to follow the SOPs and maintain social distance and travel only when required direly. Moreover, booking on the trains would be made only through online ticketing service, while booking offices would remain closed. The booking for each train would be closed at 60 per cent occupancy,” said the PR headquarters’ spokesperson through a press release.