Govt says economy being reopened with strict adherence to SOPs

–Faraz warns lockdown could be re-imposed if people don’t show self-discipline

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the Pakistan Railways, industries, small businesses and shopping malls had been allowed to resume their activities with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Addressing a press conference, he welcomed the Supreme Court’s (SC) directives for opening of markets and shopping malls in the suo motu case on coronavirus outbreak, which had vindicated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance of simultaneously fighting the pandemic and saving the vulnerable segments of the society from hunger and starvation.

The government was maintaining a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic, the minister added.

Faraz appealed to the opposition parties not to indulge in political point scoring on the coronavirus as national unity and cohesion was needed to defeat the contagion.

He said that resumption of the train operations had been allowed from May 20, with Railway Divisional Headquarters bearing the responsibility for implementation of SOPs.

Similarly, he said, the industrial sector had also been allowed to operate for facilitation of the business class, however, the industrialists would have to ensure implementation of the preventive measures against the coronavirus. The industries would be allowed to run even during the Eidul Fitr holidays, he added.

The minister said that a long lockdown was not in the interest of the country as the daily-wage earners could not afford restrictions, however, following precautionary measures was vital to tackle the challenge of coronavirus as well.

He said that the production of protective equipment against the coronavirus had been started in Pakistan and the surplus products would be exported as well.

He asked the masses to ensure social distancing in shopping malls and markets.

The minister said PM Imran had formally launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for those rendered jobless due to the coronavirus outbreak. Despite limited resources, the government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to the poor segments of society, he added.

He said that as per the vision of prime minister, there was need to speed up the reforms process in the health sector and the coronavirus pandemic had showed that it should be carried out on urgent basis.

Replying to the questions of media persons, the minister said that easing the lockdown was aimed at facilitating the people, particularly the weak segments of the society, to earn their livelihood and it was everyone’s responsibility to make it successful.

He warned that restrictions could be re-imposed if the public did not adopt self-discipline despite undergoing the painful experience previously.

Regarding massive increase in the prices of essential items during the holy month of Ramzan, he expressed disappointment that it had become a tradition in Pakistan to maximise profits, which was not the case in other countries, it was a serious issue.

The government, he said, had ensured uninterrupted supply of the daily use commodities, and moreover, inflation and interest rates had also been already brought down. The business community should cooperate and give relief to the people by taking advantage of the two factors, he emphasised.

About the Sindh government, the minister noted that the provincial government had done too much politics despite having its representation in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), where no unilateral decisions had ever been made. Despite endorsing the decisions at the NCOC, the Sindh chief minister played politics, he said referring to the apex court’s decisions on that count in support of his statement.

About non-payment of salaries by many companies and institutions, he said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had offered loans on minimal interest rate of 3 per cent to such entities to clear such payments. Despite its limited resources, he pointed out, the government had devised a strategy to support the vulnerable segments of the society, he added.

The minister called on the opposition not to spread uncertainty, confusion and anxiety through holding news conferences at the critical juncture when the government and the nation were fighting the challenge of the virus.

He said that there would be acceleration in the distribution of cash among the deserving in the coming days under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and other initiatives.