Domestic flight operations to remain suspended till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 13 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“As per the government decision, the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended up to Wednesday,” a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a press release.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged, he added.

Earlier, the Aviation Division’s proposal for resumption of domestic flights could not materialise during the high-level meeting and the suspension was extended up to May 10.

On March 26, the government had suspended all types of domestic scheduled /non scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations for a period of one week initially.

The Civil Aviation Authority, with the help of health authorities, has been taking all possible measures to check all international passengers arriving in Pakistan as high-tech scanners had been installed at all major airports across the country.