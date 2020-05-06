SOPs for religious congregations during Ramadan to remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday decided to bring no change in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for religious congregations — set out in the agreement reached between the government and the clerics last month — in the second half of Ramadan.

A meeting of the NCOC, chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Asad Umar, also proposed recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions in the country.

The recommendations included the opening of inter-provincial transportation with proper implementation of SOPs as well as the phase-II of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets and restarting selective outpatient departments in Islamabad hospitals.

The meeting also proposed to increase the hours for shops to remain open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and then again 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The announcement comes a day after the government finalised proposals to ease the lockdown restrictions in the coming days.

According to the measures which would be proposed to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) after taking feedback from the different stakeholders, inter-provincial transportation should be opened with proper implementation of the SOPs.

The new policy would remain in effect till May 31 if approved by the NCC at its next meeting which is scheduled to take place on May 9.