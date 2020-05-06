Curve is finally flattening, says PM before realising chart upside down

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on wednesday that the COVID-19 curve was finally flattening.

“We’ve finally managed to flatten the curve so that the public health setup could handle the crisis adequately, proving that our strategy of a smart lockdown has actually worked,” he said, holding up a chart of the Corona cases in the country.

“See, it’s right there. The cases seem to be tapering to a flat line,” he said, while beaming at the press conference full of members of the press.

The prime minister’s mood changed quickly, however, when a political aide, Saleem Kheshgi, whispered something in his ear.

“Oh….I’m sorry, I’d thought….,” said the PM. “This doesn’t seem to be…..I don’t think…..well, if…I mean that’s one way of looking at it but there’s also another way of looking at it, if you…..no, I mean.”

The press conference then ended.

Post-Script: Saleem Kheshgi has been removed from his position in the party amidst rumours of corruption.