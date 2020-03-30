HEC orders all universities to begin online classes

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has directed all universities and accredited institutions with sufficient resources to start online classes.
Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan, the government ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and universities across the country.
According to an official notification, HEC has asked all universities which have well-built learning management systems (LMS) to initiate online classes. This way, education will not be compromised.
Moreover, universities facing technological, technical, or spatial limitations can remain closed for academic activities till 31 May 2020 and mark the period as summer vacation, HEC has clarified.
In the meantime, these universities shall make arrangements for conducting online classes in case the closure is extended because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the notification stated.
Such universities shall plan, acquire, train, and shall be able to execute an LMS from June 01, 2010, so that ongoing semester could resume even in an eventuality of the extended closure of universities.
We don’t know how long the restrictions will stay in place. The experience of other countries is quite varied. If the restrictions get lifted on June 1, the teaching will take place face to face. In the meantime, it will only be online.
HEC has taken several steps to make sure that the students are imparted with quality education during the closure, instituting a technical support committee (TSC) to help universities’ staff adapt to the online mode of education.
In the coming weeks, HEC will also set up a National Knowledge Bank (NKB) aiming to provide students and teachers access to a wide variety of academic resources.
The commission has tasked National Academy for Higher Education (NAHE) to recommend online tutorials to increase the skills of the teachers imparting online education.
Online classes should be start in the current situations. We are living in the world of 21 century, everything is online now a days why online class not?
respected sir/mam we write to request you to kindly postpone the semester and stop the online classes held at our university . the problem with the online classes is that there is a lot of gap in understanding the topic at hand. most students have technical and complex courses in their semester and to understand these topics in an online platform with limited communication and continuous discrepancies is very difficult for the students all of us are at crucial points in our degrees and pay good fees for quality education , hence we can not afford to take our semester granted like this . Moreover, many students have gone on quarantine to please where there is no internet available , and for them to keep updated with these classes is impossible and also demanding the fees of us to avoid any inconvenience .
I request you to kindly take this matter into notice and consider the postponement of this semester. surely this will be of immense benefit to the teachers as well as students
Regards ; students, superior university lahore main riwind road main campus
There are lots of problem we are facing in online classes..
We are in 21st century that doesn’t mean we all are millionaire or billionaire there are many students who have great financial problem so please #HEC think about it . There are many of student who didn’t have mobile phone or laptops what should they do .. respond me if you can .. #boycott_online_classes
RESPECTED SIR ,
With due and humble request sir, as a student of “Fatima Jinnah Women University”, I want to acknowledge you that I am in such difficulty. My future is at stake and in hands of your decision to “suspend online class”. It is almost impossible for me to understand lectures in online classes and also you know the condition of internet in Pakistan. Our university “Fatima Jinnah Women University” is cooperating with students but many students have internet issues especially those students who live in rural areas. They have no internet connection and it can affect their GPA.
As government has announced that these holidays can be treated as summer vacations so we also request you to suspend our online classes and pay attention to these issues:
1) How is it possible to understand lectures for 30 to 60 students’ class with having a weak or no internet connection at a time?
2) What about our grades, if we don’t understand lectures how it is possible for us to complete our assignments and quiz?
3) If God forbid a student is diagnosed with COVID-19, during her recovery who is responsible for her loss of study?
4) Not every student have proper gadgets to support the apps for online classes.
Sir, it’s a humble request to pay attention to these issues and reconsider your decision of online classes.
Students of FJWU (Fatima Jinnah Women University)
Regards
it is a big issue network is not work clearly. no understanding. To much distrbnc in study with online clases so plz stop
We are against online classes.We do not pay fee of online classes.Online is not good.Do not understand anything in online lecture .I’m doing mit at superior university lahore.
Business is closed and fee installation has come from above ..
How do we decide.
We are against online classes.We do not pay fee of online classes.Online is not good.Do not understand anything in online lecture .I’m doing BS(CS) at superior university
Man this online classes are not gonna give fruitful results… plus the teachers are not trained to give to give online lectures instead they just read out what’s written on the book.
The internet speed is also MashAllah….
Plzzzzz online classes say hamarii jan chorwaye 😑😑