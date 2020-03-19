President Alvi ratifies Zainab Alert Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday ratified the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2020, effectively making into what he termed was an “excellent law”, after it was passed earlier by both the National Assembly and Senate.

“An excellent law for rapid response & recovery in cases of child kidnappings,” the president said.

“It will establish toll free helplines, lay down framework for quick police & admin response. It will use & improve upon technology to trace criminals,” he added.

The law, which provides for a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a Rs1-million fine on child abusers, also dictates that toll-free helplines be established and a framework for quick police and administrative response be laid down.

Moreover, a Zainab Alert, Response, and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) would be established to issue an alert for a missing child. It would work closely with the helpline 1099 or other similar ones.

The ZARRA would coordinate with all relevant federal and provincial authorities and law enforcement agencies and maintain an online database of all children reported missing or abducted with their current status.