How does this corona bite, asks Buzdar during coronavirus briefing

— Punjab govt rubbishes claim, says will take legal action against attempt to push ‘ulterior agendas’

Amid all the criticism Punjab government is receiving over what its detractors have called its “inability” to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in a rather ironic incident, has been quoted as asking “how does coronavirus bite” during a briefing on the pandemic.

According to an opinion piece published in a local daily, a few days ago Chief Minister Buzdar received a detailed briefing on coronavirus from relevant experts and officials. “The purpose,” the author said, “was to provide him all the information he required as the chief executive of the largest province, so he could make the right decisions.”

“At the end of the briefing, the chief minister asked a question innocently: ‘Yeh corona kaat-ta kaisay hai? (how does this corona bite)?’,”

However, the Punjab government has rubbished the claim, terming it “baseless and fake.”

Through a tweet, the Punjab government has also announced to take legal action against the author for his attempt to “create panic and push ulterior agendas”.

for their irresponsible and unprofessional behavior and we also urge #APNS and regulatory bodies to take strict action, as we cannot allow anyone to create panic and push their ulterior agendas in these testing times. 2/2 — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) March 19, 2020

As many as 33 cases have been reported in Punjab with no deaths so far.