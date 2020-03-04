Journalist Aziz Memon died of ‘natural causes’, NA committee told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday was informed that Sindhi journalist Aziz Memon had died a natural death as the medical report did not confirm any violence or poisoning.

Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad Dr Waliullah Dal and other police officers briefed the committee, chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, that journalist Aziz Memon was the patient of hypertension, sugar and his medical report did not confirm any murder.

He said Memon’s brother had nominated the deceased’s fellow cameramen in the First Information Report (FIR). The cameraman, who brought him to Rohri Canal had already been arrested. Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was being constituted on request of the deceased’s brother to probe the real cause of the death of the journalist will be notified within a day or so.

DPO Naushero Feroze said the issue of Aziz Memon’s death has been politicized. Aziz Memon met him several times and he never demanded any security from the police. The committee directed the Sindh Police to keep the committee updated about the probe of the murder. A report should be sent to the committee.

Briefing the committee about the murder of Shahnaz Ansari, MPA, the additional IG said all four accused has already been arrested. She never demanded security. The deceased’s sister had a property dispute with her in-laws. Ansari’s security provision request was received on her murder day.

Briefing the committee Director General Directorate of Passports and Immigration Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash said the directorate earns Rs 26 billion per annum. The directorate was producing 10,000 to 12,000 passports daily. In case of the accumulation of over 100,000 passports, the production could be enhanced to 15,000.

One window operation has been started in various passport offices for providing integrated services to visitors. The prime minister has approved the recruitment of 74 female staff in different passport offices. After tests and interviews 50 females qualified for the job; however, 44 females had joined and they were deployed at various offices to serve the people.

He said the directorate would soon start SMS services for persistently updating the applicant about the status of his passport application. The applicant would also be informed about the delivery date and about any objection.