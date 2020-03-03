Zardari directs Sindh govt to provide security to Aurat March 2020

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday directed the Sindh government to provide security and facilities to the upcoming Aurat March 2020, noting that his party stood strong with the rally.

“The PPP offers complete support to the Aurat March,” Zardari said, adding that the party was a guarantor of women’s rights.

“The mindset that women are weak and inferior will be defeated.”

The Sindh-based party remained steadfast in the philosophy of former prime ministers and late party leaders, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, the latter of whom thwarted a cruel and merciless dictatorship, he said.

Benazir’s was leading role for women, he added.

People needed to accept women’s right to equality in the society, Zardari noted, adding that his daughters, Bakhtawar and Aseefa, represented women’s voice and were their power.