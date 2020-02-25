Former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan passes away

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan passed away in the city on Tuesday after a long battle with illness.

The former mayor was a longstanding member of Jamat-i-Islami and the party’s naib ameer Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui confirmed the news of his passing.

The details of the last rites and funeral prayers for Khan have not yet been disclosed by the family.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail expressed great sorrow at the former Nazim’s passing.

“He was responsible for rebuilding and renovating Karachi,” Ismail said.

Khan was the mayor of Karachi from August 2001 to June 2005. He resigned from his office in June 2005 and was not re-elected in Pakistan’s next 2005 local city elections.

He graduated from Punjab University with a Masters in Journalism and a Law Degree from Karachi University. Khan was a lawyer by profession and also chaired the Alkhidmat Foundation.