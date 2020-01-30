UAE announces $200m for Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Thursday announced to provide $200 million financial assistance for PTI government’s flagship Kamyab Jawan programme for youth development.

The entrepreneurship programme, initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is receiving acknowledgement on the international level as well.

UAE Ambassador Essa Abdulla Al Basha Al Noaimi made the announcement in a meeting with Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar. The assistance was announced by Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his recent visit to Pakistan.

The ambassador said Pakistani youth are talented and capable and UAE will cooperate with Islamabad for the development of the young generation.

He also announced to start a youth exchange programme between UAE and Pakistan. In the meeting, it was also decided to send a delegation of Pakistani youth to UAE where they will be given skills of entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence. Moreover, the UAE government has also offered to Pakistani youth to partner in Expo 2020, which is being held in Dubai later this year.

The UAE government also decided to provide special pavilions to Pakistani youth in the expo. The ambassador praised the federal government’s practical steps for its young generation.

Meanwhile, Dar welcomed financial assistance. He said that the premier has the vision to uplift the young generation. He added that a huge investment is being made on youth for the first time in the history of Pakistan. The young generation will play a vital role in the national economy, he said.