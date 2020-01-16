Gen Babar Iftikhar replaces Gen Asif Ghafoor as ISPR chief

RAWALPINDI: In a major replacement, the Pakistan Army on Thursday appointment Major General Babar Iftikhar as Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general in place of its former chief Major General Asif Ghafoor.

General Ghafoor has been appointed as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Okara. He was appointed as ISPR DG in December 2016. He had replaced Lt Gen Asim Bajwa.

According to a statement by the military’s media wing, a two-star general belonging to the army’s Armoured Corps, Maj Gen Iftikhar had previously been serving as the General Officer Commanding 1 Armoured Division (GOC 1 Armr Div), Multan.

As part of the reshuffle, Major General Azhar Waqas has been posted as head of the Military Intelligence (MI).

According to the ISPR website, Maj Gen Ghafoor was commissioned on Septemeber 9, 1988, in 87 Medium Regiment. He is a graduate of Command & Staff College Quetta, Command & Staff College Bandung (Indonesia) and NDU Islamabad. He holds a master’s degree in strategic studies.

The general has held various staff, instructional and command assignments including Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ.

He has commanded his parent unit in Operation Al-Mizan, Artillery Brigade at the Line of Control, Infantry Brigade on the eastern border and a Division at Swat, Malakand. Maj Gen Ghafoor is a recipient of the COAS Commendation Card for operations in Bajaur in 2008.