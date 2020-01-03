Pompeo calls Gen Bajwa, explains why US killed Iran’s Soleimani

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and informed him about the US action to kill Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

During the telephonic conversation, the US Secretary of State said that they were protecting American interests in the region, adding that Iran is exacerbating the situation in the region.

“Pakistan’s Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about US defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani. The Iran regime’s actions in the region are destabilizing and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver,” he announced through a tweet.

#Pakistan‘s Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about U.S. defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani. The #Iran regime’s actions in the region are destabilizing and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Shortly after, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) via Twitter confirmed that the two had spoken.

“COAS received telephone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Regional situation including possible implications of recent escalation in Middle East was discussed.”

COAS received telephone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Regional situation including possible implications of recent escalation in Middle East was discussed. (1of2). — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 3, 2020

“COAS emphasised need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement by all concerned to de-escalate the situation in broader interest of peace and stability,” said the army’s media wing in another tweet. “COAS also reiterated the need for maintaining focus on success of Afghan Peace Process.”