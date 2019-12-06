Major reshuffle in bureaucracy, ministries, divisions on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to tighten the noose around officials whose performance has so far been unsatisfactory and in this regard a new posting plan has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Establishment Division for approval.

Sources revealed that the prime minister is not satisfied with the performance of some high-ranking bureaucrats and has decided to reshuffle them to improve the performance of bureaucracy, ministries and divisions and is likely to give approval on the new posting plan.

Sharing details of the proposed postings of the bureaucrats, sources said that the government is likely to remove Secretary Narcotics Control Amjad Javeed Saleemi, who will be replaced by former Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) Arif Nawaz. Similarly, Sardar Ijaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar is likely to be appointed as special secretary interior as the tenure of the incumbent Special Secretary Interior Mian Waheed Ud Din will expire in the next few days. Likewise, police officer, Faisal Shahkar, who has been promoted to BPS-22, is expected to be made national coordinator. Moreover, a senior officer, Tariq Najeeb Najmi, is expected to be appointed as Aiwan-e-Saddar secretary and BPS-21 official Inamul Haq, who is waiting for a promotion, is likely to be made Privatisation Division secretary, while Shah Rukh Nusrat is likely to be given an important slot.

It is worth mentioning here that previously the prime minister had expressed disappointment with the performance of bureaucracy in Punjab, after which the provincial government led by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reshuffled the bureaucrats.