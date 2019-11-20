American archbishop lauds CoP for uniting church leaders

LAHORE: Anglican Archbishop of North America Most Reverend Dr Foley Beach, who is on a week-long visit to Pakistan, on Wednesday said that he was pleased to be with the bishops of the Church of Pakistan and the participants of Pastors and Christian Workers Conference.

Addressing participants of the conference, Archbishop Dr Foley said that when Church of Pakistan Moderator and Bishop of Peshawar Humphrey Peters visited the United States some years ago, he had expressed his interest in gathering Christian leaders from Pakistan.

“Last year we had a conference in Dubai but I am very happy to be part of this gathering in Lahore which is interdenominational and well attended by church leaders from across the country,” said the senior American bishop.

He lauded National Council of Churches in Pakistan President and Bishop of Raiwind Dr Azad Marshall’s vision of uniting the Pakistani pastoral leadership on a united platform to defend the orthodox biblical faith against the onslaught of heretical and liberal teachings.