Rawalpindi man arrested for raping minor for 4 days, recording the assault

RAWALPINDI: Punjab police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting and filming a minor, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Faisal Rana confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect was previously convicted for sexually assaulting minors in England and was deported after he had served his prison sentence, the CCPO said, adding that the suspected had also been tried for the same crime in Italy and was deported from there as well.

The man was arrested after a first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of a 13-year-old boy’s mother in the Rawat police station. The complainant alleged that the suspect forcefully took her son to a house in Bahria Town in Rawalpindi where he drugged and raped the victim for four days. The man filmed the minor as well and threatened to release the video if the victim reported the crime, the FIR said.

The FIR was lodged under Articles 367(A) (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc.), 377 (unnatural offences), 337(J) (causing hurt by means of a poison) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rana said that the man has confessed to raping 30 children in Pakistan and is also suspected of uploading videos of minors on the ‘dark web’ – encrypted online content that does not appear through regular internet browsing.