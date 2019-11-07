Lahore smog receded after rain, says Met Office

LAHORE: A Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official on Thursday said that overnight rain has receded the level of hazardous smog that was engulfing Lahore for over two weeks.

According to Lahore’s Chief Meteorologist Shahib Khan, the current rain spell was expected to continue till Friday, with wind direction also likely to change within the next 24 hours. He said that winds coupled with rain were blowing from east and southeast.

“Today citizens are safe from smog,” he said.

Khan said that smog in the provincial capital is caused by stubble burning in Indian Punjab. “[Otherwise] there is no smog in Lahore,” he said.

Khan claimed that the city was in the grip of smoke caused by crop burning. He said rice crop is being harvested in Punjab which has polluted the air.