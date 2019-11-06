Pakistan may have released poisonous gas to pollute air in India, says BJP leader

— Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhori ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai, says politician

A BJP leader on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China should be blamed for the high levels of pollution in Delhi and adjacent areas and alleged either of the two neighboring countries could have released poisonous gases into India.

“Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhori ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai (There is a possibility that this poisonous gas could have been released by any neighboring country which is afraid of us.) I feel that Pakistan or China are afraid of us,” BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda said.

“We must seriously consider whether Pakistan has released any poisonous gas,” he added.

Sharda said Pakistan was “frustrated” ever since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and was resorting to all sorts of tactics against India as it “could not register a single victory in any battle”.

“Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has become frustrated,” he said.

The BJP leader said the two leaders Modi and Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems.

“This is a time of Krishna and Arjuna. Modi as Krishna and Shah as Arjuna together will take care of it,” he said.