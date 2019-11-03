84 children died in a month due to malnutrition in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: Over 84 children have died over the past month in Tharparkar due to malnutrition and various other diseases, according to data released by the Sindh Health Department.

According to statistics, the children to have died due to malnutrition were as young as several months old to five years old.

As compared to reports from prior months, the number of infant and young children’s deaths in October has been considerably high.

In total, 703 children have died due to malnutrition and different diseases to date in 2019.

In July this year, Prime Minister Imran during a meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to addressing issues of malnutrition and adulteration, both of which in his view were adversely impacting the growth of the young population.