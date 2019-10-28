Zardari stabilised after increase in platelet count

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), health condition saw a little improvement on Monday after his platelet count increased and blood pressure stabilised.

He is being treatment under the supervision of a special medical board.

Furthermore, physiotherapy on the former president is being done regularly which has reduced pain in the back and neck. The doctors have advised Asif Ali Zardari to use massager and said he will not be discharged from the hospital until complete recovery.