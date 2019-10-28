Zardari stabilised after increase in platelet count

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), health condition saw a little improvement on Monday after his platelet count increased and blood pressure stabilised.
He is being treatment under the supervision of a special medical board.
Furthermore, physiotherapy on the former president is being done regularly which has reduced pain in the back and neck. The doctors have advised Asif Ali Zardari to use massager and said he will not be discharged from the hospital until complete recovery.
On Sunday, the doctors diagnosed that his bladder glands had grown unusually and claimed that this could become dangerous and further complicate Zardari’s health.
On Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik urged the government to allow Zardari to receive treatment from his doctor in Dubai.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP senator said that Zardari did not deserve this kind of treatment and it was bringing a bad name to the country as he was put behind bars on the basis of unproven charges during his trial.
Malik, who is also the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, said: “I call upon every legislator, member of parliament and cabinet minister to think for necessary amendments into law to ensure the rule of law and to stop political victimisation.”