Zardari suffering from ‘intense bladder pain’

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari is suffering from intense bladder pain which has complicated his medical condition, said the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) officials on Sunday.

The doctors at PIMS have diagnosed that the former president’s bladder glands have grown unusually. Doctors claimed that this could become dangerous and further complicate Zardari’s health.

The board has decided to conduct more tests on the former president. Doctors will wait for the results of the tests to determine which facilities would be provided to Zardari.

On Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik urged the government to allow Zardari to receive treatment from his doctor in Dubai.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP senator said that Zardari did not deserve this kind of treatment and it was bringing a bad name to the country as he was put behind bars on the basis of unproved charges during his trial.

Malik, who is also the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, said: “I call upon every legislator, member of parliament and cabinet minister to think for necessary amendments into law to ensure the rule of law and to stop political victimisation.”