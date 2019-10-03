PML-N denies Shehbaz refused to participate in Fazl’s ‘Azadi march’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has denied news reports regarding the non-participation of party president Shehbaz Sharif in the ‘Azadi march’ organised by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

In a statement, she said the news quoting sources about meeting between party supremo Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail was “just a lie”.

“The airing of news about non-participation of Shehbaz Sharif in the Azadi march is unfortunate,” she said, adding that media should not air news regarding the party leadership without verification.

She said that during the meeting with Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz informed him about the consultation done by the party with the Pakistan People’s Party and JUI-F regarding the anti-government protest.

“The final announcement regarding the PML-N’s participation in the JUI-F-led march will be made by Shehbaz Sharif,” she said.

Earlier, a private news channel had reported that Shehbaz Sharif had refused to participate in the ‘Azadi march’ citing health concerns.

According to the channel’s report, Shehbaz informed Nawaz about the decision of the party’s central executive committee to not take part in the JUI-F’s protest movement.

According to the report, the former prime minister instructed his younger brother to call an all-parties conference to finalise arrangements for the ‘Azadi March’ along with bringing the PPP chairman on board and consulting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the date of the proposed march.

Nawaz also urged Shehbaz to take a leading role in the Azadi March to which the former reportedly refused, citing his ailing health condition, and recommended names of national party leaders such as former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal for the task.