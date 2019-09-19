Documentary on Pakistani scientist Abdus Salam to be added on Netflix

Producers of Salam, a documentary on Pakistan’s first-ever Nobel Prize Winner Dr Abdus Salam, have said that the film will be available on Netflix soon.

The documentary will be available on October 1 for viewers across the globe to watch.

The trailer of this documentary is based on real footage where Salam can be seen receiving the Noble Prize. He can be seen posing alongside Gustav of Sweden in 1979 and meeting the Pope.

In 2018, Salam won Best Documentary Feature in South Asian Film Festival of Montreal.

However, in Pakistan, despite his huge contributions to the field of Physics and bagging a Noble Prize, Salam has always been a controversial figure. Many call his achievements ordinary and maintains that he is being given unfair hype.