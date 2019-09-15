Man accuses police of ‘stealing’ his premium liquor

–Says ’23 bottles worth Rs455,000′ were confiscated by police, but the FIR only mentions 60-litre cheap homemade liquor

–Police deny allegations, say have ‘solid proof’

LAHORE: A man appealed to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) complaining that he was arrested on trumped-up charges of possessing 60 litres of local liquor.

Muhammad Javed, a resident of Okara district, stated that Defence-A police confiscated alcohol from him which amounted to Rs455,000 and included five bottles of Grand Fish, five bottles of Royal Flavored and 13 bottles of Gold Label.

“Defence-A police snatched away 23 branded bottles from my car when I was driving to DD Block of Defence Phase IV,” said the appellant.

“I was taken into custody and a false case of 60-litre local liquor was lodged against me,” he said. In addition, he said that he also had to pay Rs32,500.

Javed inquired as to what became of the alcohol which was recovered from his possession since it would not show up in police records.

On Sept 1, 2019, Defence-A Police Station lodged an FIR against Muhammad Javed and charged him under The Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979-3 and The Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order 1979-4 for possession of “local liquor” on Sept 1, 2019.

According to the FIR, an informant had told the police that Javed was carrying two barrels of local liquor and waiting for customers near Al-Fatah store in DD block, phase 4, DHA. As per the FIR, the police arrested Javed, recovered 60-litre liquor and also impounded his vehicle.

Defence-A Police SHO Rana Akhtar Ali denied allegations made against his department, saying that Javed is, in fact, a bootlegger and the FIR was registered on the basis of what was found from the spot.

“60-litre liquor was recovered from the accused, who is apparently operating on someone else’s directions. We are investigating the matter and soon the real culprit(s) will also be arrested,” the SHO said.

He further added, “He may go to anyone he wants but we stand with our stance and have solid proof.”