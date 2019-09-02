Usman Buzdar’s CMship on thin ice?

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reportedly held one-on-one meetings with Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, fueling rumours that a change was in the offing in Punjab’s top office, Pakistan Today has learnt.

According to sources, the two provincial ministers are being considered for replacing Usman Buzdar as the chief minister. They claimed that some powerful circles in the PTI are making efforts to elevate Mian Aslam Iqbal to the top slot and it is quite likely that he will be appointed as the next Punjab CM.

Pakistan Today contacted Mian Aslam Iqbal to confirm the information, however his cell phone was turned off.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Raja Yasir confirmed that he and Mian Aslam had held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran “but our conversations were related to our respective ministries”.

“I talked to the PM about information technology and Iqbal must have talked to him about his own ministry,” he said, adding that the premier is satisfied with the provincial cabinet’s performance and there are no changes expected soon.