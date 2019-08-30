Pakistan standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmir, says PM Imran

LAHORE: “Today, all of Pakistan, all of us are standing with our Kashmiris,” were the words of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he addressed a rally outside the PM Office (PMO) in Islamabad that was arranged to observe Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the people of Indian held Kashmir.

People came out on roads in large numbers on Friday noon as the country observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour upon the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Education institutions, government and private offices, banks, traders, lawyers and military authorities took part in the events. Sirens blared across the country and all traffic signals across the country turned red as the clock struck noon.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were also played.

The main event is currently being held outside the PMO where a large gathering was addressed by the premier. The rally also had Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeem ul Haque in attendance.

“Today all of Pakistan, wherever there are Pakistanis, whether they are our school students, or shopkeepers or laborers, are standing with our Kashmiri people,” the premier said.

“Our Kashmiris are going through a very tough time,” he added.

As he continued to address the charged rally, Prime Minister Imran noted that the hardline nationalist ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had taken over India, “the way the Nazi party had taken over Germany [in the past].”

“They think that Muslims should be taught a lesson, that they are not equal citizens,” he said, adding: “Today the whole world is seeing what is happening in Kashmir.”

As Kashmiri people continue to reel under Indian oppression, which has increased manifold in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 with weeks-long curfew in place, Pakistan is expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of the occupied region by coming out on the streets upon the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe the ‘Kashmir Hour’.

The call for the observance of this hour came as Pakistan ramps up the pressure at the diplomatic front over the Kashmir issue, conveying its reservations to the global community about human rights violations being committed by India in the occupied Kashmir.

It will be a “strong message” of solidarity to Kashmiris, reiterated Prime Minister Imran days after the idea was approved by the National Security Committee in a meeting and was shared by the premier in his address to the nation.

“I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12-12:30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children — all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government and its illegal annexation of IoK,” said the premier in a tweet posted ahead of the special day.

“The plan to change the demography of Kashmir is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention,” he said, highlighting an oft-repeated concern that the move was aimed at changing the demography of Kashmir by the Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The call has also been endorsed by the Pakistan Army. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Kashmir day ceremonies will be attended by civil and military officials across the country.

In a press conference on Wednesday, chief military spokesperson urged the nation, especially youth, to participate in the rallies.

The PM’s call for Kashmir Hour has also been endorsed by celebrities, with pop singer Shahzad Roy, cricketer Shahid Afridi and TV anchor Fakhar-e-Alam vowing to come out for Kashmir.

“Let’s respond to PM’s call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be with 2500 girls studying at Smb Fatima Jinnah Gov School at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit the family of a Shaheed & will soon visit LOC,” Shahzad Roy wrote in a tweet.

On August 5, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the constitutional rights they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

At least 500 incidents of protest have broken out in Indian-administered Kashmir since New Delhi stripped the region of its autonomy and imposed a military clampdown more than three weeks ago, a senior government official has told the AFP news agency.

The Kashmir valley is under a strict lockdown, imposed hours before India’s decision to bring Kashmir under its direct rule.

Movements are restricted in the region and phone and internet services have been cut. Police have been using pellet guns and tear gas to disperse crowds of protesters in the main city of Srinagar.

Pictures by Zubair Mehfooz