PM discusses Kashmir issue with Jordanian, French leaders

ISLAMABAD: To ramp up his efforts of drawing international attention towards India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held telephonic conversations with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron and informed them about the ‘fascist’ policies of Indian premier Narendra Modi.

PM Imran told the Jordanian monarch about the crippling curfew in the occupied valley and the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces. He also informed him about Indian government’s agenda of changing the demography of Kashmir, which, he said, is a blatant violation of the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Taking note of Pakistan’s concerns, King Abdullah called for de-escalation of the degrading situation in the held valley and called for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. He said that Jordan was closely following the developments in Kashmir and would consult other countries over the issue.

Speaking to French President Macron, PM said that India’s fascist policies had resulted in increased hardships for the Kashmiri people. He also briefed the French president about India’s unilateral and unconstitutional change of IOK’s status. Macron, who had earlier the Indian premier, urged the two countries to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful means.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah about the humanitarian crisis in held Kashmir.

QURESHI BRIEFS KUWAITI COUNTERPART ABOUT IOK SITUATION:

Qureshi highlighted the human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces and stressed an urgent and effective response from the international community to rein in India. He also warned that India might try to divert international attention from the issue by staging a false flag operation

The Kuwaiti foreign minister called for preventive steps and a peaceful resolution of disputes between the two nuclear-armed countries.