Court extends Zardari’s remand till Aug 16

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday extended physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari till August 16 in fake bank accounts case.

The court also granted one day’s physical remand of the former president’s sister Faryal Talpur.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Zardari and Faryal Talpur before accountability judge Muhammad Bashir to seek further remand.

Zardari during the hearing came to the judge’s rostrum and said that the NAB has asked 40 questions from him and he was also not being allowed to meet his lawyer.

“How can I give answers of NAB questions without consultation with my lawyer,” the former president asked.

The judge told Zardari to inform the court about his problems through his counsel.

Earlier on July 19, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed Park Lane properties reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.