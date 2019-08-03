PM files Rs10bn defamation lawsuit against Najam Sethi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday filed a defamation notice against journalist Najam Sethi for making baseless claims about his personal life.

A defamation lawsuit of Rs10 billion was filed by Advocate Babar Awan on the direction of PM Khan.

The notice, which was filed in the district and session west court, maintains that the TV anchor made shameful claims about the personal life of the prime minister.

The counsel of the PM said fake news cannot be taken lightly. It is necessary to stop the practice of making fun of ethics and law on the TV, Awan added.