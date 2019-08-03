‘India is about to launch biggest genocide in IOK’: Kashmiri leader urges Muslims to ‘save our souls’

Pro-freedom Kashmiri leader and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani took to Twitter on Saturday to urge the Muslims across the globe to help “save our souls” from “the biggest genocide” India is about to launch in occupied Kashmir.

“This tweet must be taken as an SOS (Save Our Souls) message to all Muslims living on this planet,” he tweeted.

“If we all die and you kept quite you will be answerable to Allah the Magnificent. Indians are about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of Mankind. May Allah protect us.”

Fear has gripped the Indian Occupied Kashmir after deployment of additional paramilitary personnel by India in several areas.

According to KMS, Kashmiri residents were feeling insecure as they feared “something bad was going to happen”.

The state government said late Friday that tourists should leave Occupier Kashmir “immediately” because of intelligence about “terror threats” to a major Hindu pilgrimage in the region.

The order came as the Indian government called in thousands of military reinforcements to the Himalayan territory. The Indian government has admitted that 10,000 extra troops were sent to Occupied Kashmir a week ago, but media reports Friday said a further 25,000 had been ordered there.