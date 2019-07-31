Don’t look for shortcuts to success: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth and that the future of Pakistan belongs to them, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday.

Interacting with the youth undergoing an annual internship programme at Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he expressed “full confidence in Pakistani youth and expected them to play their due role to take Pakistan to its rightful destination of progress and prosperity.”

“Pakistan had been subjected to numerous challenges especially during the last two decades,” an ISPR statement quoted COAS as saying.

“Pakistani nation and its armed forces have forcefully withstood the challenges and in that youth has played a lead role.”

The COAS advised the youth to have confidence in themselves, adhere to merit, follow the rule of law and don’t look for shortcuts in life for success.