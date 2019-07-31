Change in Senate chairmanship won’t affect government, says Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is running the Upper House absolutely well and a change in the chairmanship won’t affect the government in any way.

He also said that protest is the legal right of every political party but anything beyond constitutional limits cannot be allowed.

He suggested that the opposition should withdraw the motion against the chairman Senate. “Every political party has the right to protest but no action will be allowed outside the constitution and the law,” he added.