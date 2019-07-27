Irfan Siddiqui arrested for ‘violating’ tenancy law

ISLAMABAD: Irfan Siddiqui, a close advisor to former premier Nawaz Sharif, was arrested by police during a raid on his residence late Friday night in Islamabad for allegedly violating tenancy law.

As per information, police shifted him to the Ramna police station in Islamabad and would be produced before a court today on Saturday.

Sources told media that Siddiqui was arrested under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code allegedly for not informing the relevant police station about giving his house on rent.

His son confirmed the news and told media that initially, police didn’t tell them about the reason for which they arrested his father.